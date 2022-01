The New York State Assembly is expanding access to absentee voting through the 2022 elections. The Assembly has passed legislation allowing New Yorkers to vote by mail if they are at risk of contracting or spreading a disease at the polling place through the end of the year. The measure was passed at the start of the pandemic to mitigate the spread of COVID at the polls. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said extending the provision allows New Yorkers to vote without concern of being exposed to the virus.

ELECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO