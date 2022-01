Ciryl Gane says he doesn't want to be recognized as a champion until he wins the undisputed title. The interim heavyweight title-holder gets that chance on Saturday against sitting champion Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 270. The unification fight headlines the MMA showcase from the Honda Center in Anaheim, with the main UFC 270 fight card scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The top-ranked Gane was awarded an interim belt after beating Derrick Lewis. Gane told the media this week he won't consider himself a champion unless he defeats Ngannou, who will make his first defense since beating Stipe Miocic for the title last March.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO