Calcasieu Parish School Board Announces Temporary Closure of Another School Due to COVID-19 Calcasieu Parish – On January 12, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Shcool Board announced that F.K. White Middle School in Lake Charles will be closed beginning January 13, 2022, through Friday, January 14, 2022. They indicated that there are again several members of staff that are quarantined due to testing positive for COVID-19 or due to potential COVID-19 exposure. CPSB said that it is not possible for them to obtain all needed substitutes to conduct face-to-face instruction for the next two days.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO