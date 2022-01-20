ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting bill blocked by GOP filibuster, Dems try rules change

By LISA MASCARO
 5 days ago
Congress Voting Bills In this image from Senate Television, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks on the floor of the U.S. Senate Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Senate Television via AP) (Uncredited)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights groups argued is vital for protecting democracy was blocked Wednesday by a Republican filibuster, a setback for President Joe Biden and his party after a raw, emotional debate.

Democrats immediately pivoted to debate a Senate rules change as a way to overcome the filibuster, but that was also headed toward defeat. Biden has been unable to persuade two holdout senators in his own party, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, to change the Senate procedures for this one bill.

“This is a moral moment,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

The nighttime voting capped a day of piercing debate that carried echoes of an earlier era when the Senate filibuster was deployed by opponents of civil rights legislation.

Voting rights advocates are warning that Republican-led states nationwide are passing laws making it more difficult for Black Americans and others to vote by consolidating polling locations, requiring certain types of identification and ordering other changes.

Vice President Kamala Harris briefly presided, able to break a tie in the 50-50 Senate, but her vote did not appear to matter.

“The president and I are not going to give up on this issue,” Harris said as she left the Capitol.

Sinema and Manchin are unwavering in their resistance to changing the filibuster rules, denying their party the votes. The two have withstood an onslaught of criticism from Black leaders and civil rights organizations, and they risk further political fallout as other groups and even their own colleagues threaten to yank campaign support.

The Democrats' bill, the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, would make Election Day a national holiday, ensure access to early voting and mail-in ballots — which have become especially popular during the COVID-19 pandemic — and enable the Justice Department to intervene in states with a history of voter interference, among other changes. It has passed the House.

Both Manchin and Sinema say they support the legislation but, Democrats fell far short of the 60 votes needed to advance the bill over the Republican filibuster, failing 49-51 on a party-line vote. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., voted no for procedural reasons so Democrats can revisit the legislation.

Instead, Schumer put forward a more specific rules change for a “talking filibuster” on this one bill. It would require senators to stand at their desks and exhaust the debate before holding a simple majority vote, rather than the current practice that simply allows senators to privately signal their objections.

But even that was expected to fail because Manchin and Sinema have said they are unwilling to change the rules on a party-line vote by Democrats alone.

Emotions were on display during the floor debate.

When Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asked Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky whether he would pause for a question, McConnell left the chamber, refusing to respond.

Durbin said he would have asked McConnell, “Does he really believe that there's no evidence of voter suppression?"

The No. 2 Republican, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, said at one point, “I am not a racist.”

McConnell, who led his party in doing away with the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees during Donald Trump’s presidency, warned against changing the rules again.

McConnell derided the “fake hysteria” from Democrats over the states' new voting laws and called the pending bill a federal takeover of election systems. He admonished Democrats, and said doing away with filibuster rules would “break the Senate.”

Manchin drew a roomful of senators for his own speech, upstaging the president’s news conference and defending the filibuster. He said majority rule would only “add fuel to the fire” and it was "dysfunction that is tearing this nation apart.”

“For those who say bipartisanship is impossible, we have proven them wrong,” Manchin said, citing the recent infrastructure bill he helped pass into law. “We can do it again. ... We can make it easier to vote.”

Several members of the Congressional Black Caucus walked across the Capitol building for the proceedings. “We want this Senate to act today in a favorable way. But if it don’t, we ain’t giving up,” said Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the highest-ranking Black member of Congress.

Manchin did open the door to a more tailored package of voting law changes, including to the Electoral Count Act, which was tested during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. He said senators from both parties are working on that and it could draw Republican support.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said a bipartisan coalition should work on legislation to ensure voter access, particularly in far-flung areas like her state, and to shore up Americans’ faith in democracy.

“We don’t need, we do not need a repeat of 2020 when by all accounts our last president, having lost the election, sought to change the results,” said Murkowski.

She said the Senate debate had declined to a troubling state: “You’re either a racist or a hypocrite. Really, really? Is that where we are?”

At one point, senators broke into applause after a spirited debate between Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, among the more experienced lawmakers, and new Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., over the Voting Rights Act.

Sinema sat in her chair throughout much of the debate, largely glued to her phone.

Once reluctant himself to change Senate rules, Biden has stepped up his pressure on senators to do just that. But the push from the White House, including Biden's blistering speech last week in Atlanta comparing opponents to segregationists, is seen as too late.

___

Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri and Brian Slodysko contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of the act tested by Jan. 6 events is the Electoral Count Act, not the Electoral College Act.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Idaho Capital Sun

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
The Independent

Bernie Sanders calls Arizona Democrats’ censure of Kyrsten Sinema ‘exactly right’

Sen Bernie Sanders appeared eager to escalate the war between various factions of the Democratic Party on Sunday during an interview with CNN in which he stated his support for the censure and potential primarying of a senator who voted against the party’s effort to change the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.Mr Sanders appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and said that the Arizona Democratic Party was “exactly right” to censure their state senator after Ms Sinema voted with Republicans last week against the Democrats’ voting rights push.“On that particular vote that she and [Sen Joe] Manchin...
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
John Thune
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Florida Phoenix

In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth asking. With congressional Republicans standing in the way of the Democrats’ every initiative, including voting rights (which should be as bipartisan as it gets), what do they actually support? “What are Republicans for? What […] The post In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The Independent

Clinton-era Cabinet member deletes post calling for ‘back of the hand’ against Sinema

A former secretary of the US Labor Department who served in Bill Clinton’s administration has apologised after tweeted and deleting a call for senators to give Kyrsten Sinema the “back of the hand” after she voted to preserve the filibuster.Robert Reich tweeted on Thursday that Democrats in the Senate “should have given her the backs of their hands” after remarking that GOP senators had lined up to congratulates Ms Sinema and offer handshakes after she and Sen Joe Manchin joined with Republicans to stop changes to the filibuster that would allow Democrats to pass voter rights legislation.Mr Reich later...
#Senate Democrats#Dems#Voting Rights#Early Voting#Gop#Ap#Republican#Black Americans#The Justice Department
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Daily Montanan

Sinema gambles that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024

The furious Democrats who revile Kyrsten Sinema don’t know her very well. She may not have single-handedly derailed President Joe Biden’s presidency by ensuring that none of his ambitious legislative agenda ever reaches his desk, but Arizona’s senior senator certainly has become the face of the Democrats’ circular firing squad. And her highly choreographed speech […] The post Sinema gambles that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
