The Ford Mustang Mach-E continues to rack up accolades as 87 percent of those surveyed for a recent study said they would buy one again if given the chance. At the same time, supply chain issues have hampered production of the popular EV crossover for the past year or so, though Ford did manage to sell 27k units in North America in 2021. Regardless, there are a handful of customers waiting to take delivery of their Ford Mustang Mach-E because of a recent recall addressing a safety issue with the rear seat belts, according to the Detroit Free Press.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO