Norland from developer Long Jaunt will give players the keys to a funny little medieval kingdom when it launches for PC in fall 2022. A reveal trailer for the indie medieval management sim was published today and sets the stage for a strategic city builder inspired by the likes of Rimworld, Crusader Kings, and Caesar. Norland’s citizens each have their own wants and needs, with Long Jaunt explaining on its Steam page that the royal family’s relationships will take on complex forms as each campaign progresses. Check out a story filled with “love, hatred, friendship, envy, jealousy, betrayal, and a lust for power” in the Norland trailer below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO