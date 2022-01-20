ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

How to Install and use PHP Composer on AlmaLinux 8

By Howtoforge
linuxtoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHP Composer is a dependency manager for PHP that...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
linuxtoday.com

How to Install Portainer with Docker

Portainer is a free and open-source lightweight service delivery platform for containerized applications that can be used to manage Docker, Kubernetes, Docker swarm, etc. The application is simple to deploy and use. The application allows you to manage all your container services via smart GUIs or an extensive API, this makes the developers’ work easier.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Install Drupal on Ubuntu 20.04

Drupal is an open-source and popular content management tool that is the foundation of many websites across the internet. In this post, we are going to explain how to install the Drupal content management tool on Ubuntu OS.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Php#Php Composer
linuxtoday.com

Configure IP Networking with nmcli Command in Linux

Nmcli is a command-line utility used to configure network interfaces. With the nmcli utility, you can display, create, edit, enable and disable network interfaces or connections. It is especially handy for servers and headless systems which do not have a GUI. Learn how to configure IP networking with nmcli command in Linux here.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Install and Set Up Sublime Text on Linux

Sublime Text is a source code editor that supports various markup and programming languages. It offers features like command palette, goto anything, auto-completion, snippets, and plugins, among others, and works on all major platforms, including Linux, macOS, and Windows. If you, too, are a Sublime Text user and your recent...
SOFTWARE
windowscentral.com

How to install Manjaro on WSL for Windows 10 and 11

The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is an incredibly powerful tool for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 with a raft of easily installable distros at hand in the Microsoft Store. But you're not limited to only those available through the Store. It's perfectly possible to install other distributions using the built-in WSL tools so long as you have the right files on hand.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Photo & Video Tuts+

How to use assert() in PHP

In this article, I'll teach you about the assert() function in PHP. I will teach you what exactly it is, how it works, and the right context to use it in your code. Along the way, I'll use simple example code snippets that will help you to understand the assert concept even better.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
linuxtoday.com

5 Great AUR Helpers for Arch Linux

AUR in Arch Linux allows you to install plenty of apps not in the official repository. Here are some of the best AUR helper apps for Arch Linux to help you.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Use LUKS with a Detached Header

Linux Unified Key Setup (LUKS) is the de-facto standard block device encryption format on Linux. Learn how to use LUKS with a detached header here.
SOFTWARE
wpguynews.com

How to Increase the Maximum Upload and PHP Memory Limit (2022)

Dealing with Fatal Errors in WordPress is a right of passage. It happens to everyone eventually. If you have a multimedia-rich site, then the standard configuration for WordPress will not meet your needs and at some point, you will experience one of the following errors:. “Fatal error: Allowed memory size...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Phix solves all Rosetta Code tasks

The Phix programming language is the first to achieve 100% coverage of the Rosetta Code challenges. Rosetta Code hosts tasks, currently 1492, to be solved by a variety of programming languages. The tasks range from ‘Hello World’ to devilishly difficult. Phix, developed by Pete Lomax, is a self-hosting interpreter/compiler for Windows/Linux x86 computers; that also comes with a transpiler to Java-Script.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
rockpapershotgun.com

How to install a PC case fan

Ah, a nice easy, beezy upgrade that even the most nervous technophobe can quickly make to their gaming rig. Learning how to install a PC case fan is as simple as reading this guide, and actually doing it barely requires any more effort. What’s more, adding more ventilation your PC is almost never a bad idea, considering heat is as much of a natural foe to its well-being as malware and spilled drinks.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Atlassian Jira

Atlassian Jira is an issue tracking product that offers bug tracking and agile project management. The software provides a wide range of extensions and integrations from other Atlassian products or third-party add-ons that provide various teams with the flexibility of solutions. Jira is proprietary software. What are the best free...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

AlmaLinux Container Images with Full RHEL UBI Compatibility

Universal Base Images (UBI) are meant to be OCI-compliant container base operating system images with complementary runtime languages and packages included. UBI compatible images come in four variants: Minimal, Base, Micro, and Init. The default container image isn’t going away; it’s been updated with the latest security updates. The base image includes some helpful OS tools like find, find, vi, vi and vi, etc., and a full DNF stack. Micro image uses the package manager on the underlying host to install packages, typically using Buildah or Multi-stage builds with Podman. The Micro image is 82% smaller than the Base image.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy