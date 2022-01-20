How to Install and use PHP Composer on AlmaLinux 8

Universal Base Images (UBI) are meant to be OCI-compliant container base operating system images with complementary runtime languages and packages included. UBI compatible images come in four variants: Minimal, Base, Micro, and Init. The default container image isn’t going away; it’s been updated with the latest security updates. The base image includes some helpful OS tools like find, find, vi, vi and vi, etc., and a full DNF stack. Micro image uses the package manager on the underlying host to install packages, typically using Buildah or Multi-stage builds with Podman. The Micro image is 82% smaller than the Base image.
