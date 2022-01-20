Honduran midfielder Bryan Acosta signs with Colorado

DORTMUND, Germany -- Borussia Dortmund's top-scorer Erling Haaland has been forced to take another break due to what the club says are 'œmuscular problems.'. Haaland had to go off in the 63rd minute of Dortmund's 3-2 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday with what appeared to be a groin injury. Earlier in the game, the 21-year-old Norwegian received treatment for a problem with his right knee before continuing. He underwent medical examinations on Sunday and Monday.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO