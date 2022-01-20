Devils' Nico Hischier: Tallies lone goal

Pearson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blues. Pearson opened the scoring at 16:30 of the first period, but Justin Faulk tied it for the Blues a couple of minutes later. The Canucks couldn't get another puck behind Ville Husso despite holding a 39-17 shot advantage. Pearson has a goal and two assists in his last four games, showing a little more success on offense recently. The 29-year-old winger has seven tallies, 18 points, 103 shots, 51 hits and 28 PIM through 41 contests. He's matched his point total from last season in 10 fewer games.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO