Devils' Nico Hischier: Tallies lone goal

 5 days ago

Hischier scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to the Coyotes...

Devils tally season-best 7 goals, rally past Canes

Nathan Bastian scored twice in the first period and his teammates cranked up the offense after that as the New Jersey Devils defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 7-4 on Saturday night at Newark, N.J. The Devils broke a three-game losing streak by matching their largest goals total of the season.
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Snaps 17-game goal drought

Johnsson scored a goal and added two assists in a 7-4 win over Carolina on Saturday. Johnsson's last goal came on Nov. 28, a slump of 17 games. And he's only put up points in two of his last 12 games. Keep him benched until he shows a bit more consistency. These big games are great, but they're too infrequent to help most fantasy managers.
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Pockets pair of goals

Bratt added two goals in a 3-2 loss to the Kings on Sunday. Bratt beat Cal Petersen twice in the first period in this one, including a power-play goal to give the Devils a 2-1 lead. The 23-year-old has points in five straight games, with four goals and three assists in that span. Bratt has already set a career high in points through 37 games with 36 points, beating the 35 he provided in 74 games as a 19-year-old rookie.
Nico Hischier
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Nets lone goal in loss

Pearson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blues. Pearson opened the scoring at 16:30 of the first period, but Justin Faulk tied it for the Blues a couple of minutes later. The Canucks couldn't get another puck behind Ville Husso despite holding a 39-17 shot advantage. Pearson has a goal and two assists in his last four games, showing a little more success on offense recently. The 29-year-old winger has seven tallies, 18 points, 103 shots, 51 hits and 28 PIM through 41 contests. He's matched his point total from last season in 10 fewer games.
Wild's Nico Sturm: Drops three points

Sturm had a goal and two assists in a 8-2 win over the Canadiens on Monday. Sturm had not scored a point in his previous three games before busting through in this one. The 26-year-old has just six points over his last 17 games. The center is up to 15 points in 38 games this season, putting him on pace to match his pace from last season.
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Scores lone goal in loss

Bozak scored a goal in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Flames. Bozak's tally at 5:10 of the first period opened the scoring, but that was all the Blues could muster against Jacob Markstrom. This was Bozak's second goal in the last three games, but he's only scored three times this season. The veteran center has nine points, 31 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 35 appearances in a bottom-six role.
