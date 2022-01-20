KDHE reports 7th child death from COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed a seventh child has died of COVID-19 in the state.

This child was within the 0-9 years age group.

In November, KDHE reported that a sixth child had died of the virus .

KDHE’s most updated statistics show 7,290 Kansans have died from COVID-19 throughout the course of the pandemic.

