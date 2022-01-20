ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KDHE reports 7th child death from COVID-19

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I15M5_0dqTykMj00

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed a seventh child has died of COVID-19 in the state.

This child was within the 0-9 years age group.

In November, KDHE reported that a sixth child had died of the virus .

KDHE’s most updated statistics show 7,290 Kansans have died from COVID-19 throughout the course of the pandemic.


We want to hear from you on what resources Kansas City families might benefit from to help us all through the pandemic. If you have five minutes, feel free to fill out this survey to help guide our coverage: KSHB COVID Survey .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Health
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Kansas City, MO
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Kdhe#Kansans#Kshb Covid Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy