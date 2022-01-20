ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdstown, WV

Tyson Bagent insinuates return to Shepherd next season

By Grace Grill
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – Shepherd junior quarterback, Tyson Bagent, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 7th , insinuated that he will return to play football for the Rams next season in a tweet shared Wednesday night.

COLLEGE PARK, MD
