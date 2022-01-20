Tyson Bagent insinuates return to Shepherd next season
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – Shepherd junior quarterback, Tyson Bagent, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 7th , insinuated that he will return to play football for the Rams next season in a tweet shared Wednesday night.
