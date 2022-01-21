Mayo Elementary to Reopen After Week Long Closure Due to Schoolwide Covid Outbreak

.

Mayo Elementary will reopen its doors after a schoolwide coronavirus outbreak caused the school to close for a week.

According to a notice sent to families and staff on January 14, 2021, the Department of Health declared a schoolwide outbreak due to the number of covid cases found at the school over a 14 day period. "After discussion about the nature of these cases and at the direction of the Department of Health, the school will be closed for five calendar days," the message said. "During this time, students will engage in virtual instruction on Tuesday, January 18, and Wednesday, January 19. The school will reopen on Thursday, January 20."

It is unclear actually how many student and staff cases actually were found at the school.