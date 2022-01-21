ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayo, MD

Mayo Elementary to Reopen After Week Long Closure Due to Schoolwide Covid Outbreak

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wq96R_0dqTybQC00
.

Mayo Elementary will reopen its doors after a schoolwide coronavirus outbreak caused the school to close for a week.

According to a notice sent to families and staff on January 14, 2021, the Department of Health declared a schoolwide outbreak due to the number of covid cases found at the school over a 14 day period. "After discussion about the nature of these cases and at the direction of the Department of Health, the school will be closed for five calendar days," the message said. "During this time, students will engage in virtual instruction on Tuesday, January 18, and Wednesday, January 19. The school will reopen on Thursday, January 20."

It is unclear actually how many student and staff cases actually were found at the school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2NAn_0dqTybQC00
.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Fourth Grade Hilltop Elementary School Student Dies From COVID Complications

A fourth grade student at Hilltop Elementary School in Glen Burnie has passed away due to complications from the coronavirus. According to a gofund page created to help raise money towards funeral costs and hospital bills, 10-year old Stephen Wagner died on December 29, 2021. "Stephen was kind, humble and loved his family more than anything," the fundraiser description reads. "He was a part of the school's strings and chorus groups, and enjoyed playing the violin."
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
31K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy