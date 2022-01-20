Knife-wielding man charged for wild police chase in Back Bay appears in court

BOSTON — In a matter of seconds, Boston police officers needed to figure out how to arrest a man waving a knife at them on a busy street in the middle of the day.

“This is an opportunity for the public to see what can happen to a police officer in 30 seconds when you go from zero to 100 miles per hour,” said Dan Linskey, former Boston Police Chief.

Linskey says these officers could have shot the suspect since he was threatening to kill them with a knife.

“They did amazing work to use the least amount of force they could to bring the subject into custody,” said Linskey.

Instead, officers chased Carmen Polito down Huntington Ave near Symphony Hall Tuesday, using a less than lethal shotgun with bean bags to get him down and into custody.

Police say they noticed him praying to the sky, speaking irrationally, and he tried to carjack someone stuck in traffic.

Polito was also disruptive in court Wednesday during his arraignment for this wild chase with police.

His defense attorney says he has mental health issues.

Linskey believes officers recognized that.

“They went from I may have to shoot this individual, is there a way to prevent this individual from hurting other people, how can I get this individual unarmed and into custody,” said Linskey.

But Polito’s attorney argues the use of force was excessive.

“There’s cell phone video which shows by my account, 15-20 officers swarming Mr. Polito after he’s been placed on the ground and one of them appears to be stomping on him,” said Jessica Gallagher, Polito’s defense attorney.

Linskey says the question there is whether the suspect was still resisting arrest.

“If the suspect is no longer armed and is engaging in activity where he’s complying, then the use of force should stop there,” said Linskey.

The Boston Police Department will do its own investigation into the use of force and whether it was appropriate.

Meanwhile, Polito is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

