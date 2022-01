BUFFALO, N.Y. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and in honor of the holiday, local businesses will be gathering together to celebrate the love for Buffalo. Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo are teaming up to host "Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest" at Buffalo RiverWorks next month. The event will be held on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 and will feature 75 local vendors and artisans who will be selling "all things Buffalo."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO