Environment

Wednesday evening weather forecast with Chief Meteorologist Dr. Jim Siebert

fox26houston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a risk for strong to severe storms for Wednesday...

www.fox26houston.com

WCTV

Mike's Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Jan. 25

In an interview with WCTV Tuesday morning, TPD Chief Lawrence Revell said Officer Campbell informed his supervisor of the incident the morning it happened. Sheriff identifies girls killed in Eastpoint fire, prayer vigil and fundraisers scheduled. Updated: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared...
EASTPOINT, FL
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Wednesday looks like a bright but chilly day across the Boston region. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies with high temperatures only in the low 20s. Temperatures will fall into the single digits and possibly below zero overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday will be another sunny, cold day. Daily Local...
BOSTON, MA
fox44news.com

Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The extended forecast through the upcoming weekend will consist of very low rain chances mainly on Friday morning and a gradual return to near/above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday and should climb into the 60s over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
kptv.com

Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (1/25)

The FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Tuesday, January 25th, 3:15 P.M. It’s been a fantastic midwinter day across much of the region. Bright sunshine and comfortable temperatures. A dry/gusty wind flowing out of the Columbia River Gorge has cleared out fog/clouds from Longview all the way down to Eugene. Much of the Willamette Valley had been in low clouds or fog the past few days so sunshine is welcome! The coastline was much warmer, highs into the upper 50s to around 60.
PORTLAND, OR
fox26houston.com

Stable weather pattern ahead

The weather pattern looks rather stable for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 50s, lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Patchy fog will be possible. There will be a few showers on Friday, but it does not look overly soggy. The weekend looks sunny with highs in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland.com

Sub-zero weather predicted: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Dangerously cold temperatures are in the forecast for Wednesday night. The National Weather Service is calling for highs in the teens, but sub-zero wind chills. While there will be some sun during the day, overnight clearing will lead to even colder temperatures with minus-one degree the low. Wind chills could be as low as 10 below. For Thursday, expect more sunshine with a slight chance of afternoon snow showers and highs in the upper 20s.
CLEVELAND, OH

