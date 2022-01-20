Wednesday evening weather forecast with Chief Meteorologist Dr. Jim Siebert

The FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Tuesday, January 25th, 3:15 P.M. It’s been a fantastic midwinter day across much of the region. Bright sunshine and comfortable temperatures. A dry/gusty wind flowing out of the Columbia River Gorge has cleared out fog/clouds from Longview all the way down to Eugene. Much of the Willamette Valley had been in low clouds or fog the past few days so sunshine is welcome! The coastline was much warmer, highs into the upper 50s to around 60.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO