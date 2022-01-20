ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, UT

Man killed in Beaver County crash

By Kiah Armstrong
 5 days ago

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – One man has died after a fatal crash on Wednesday afternoon in Beaver County.

Officials say the crash happened around 12:36 p.m. as a gray BMW SUV was traveling northbound on I-15. As the BMW approached a semi-truck that was stopped on the right side of the road due to a flat tire, the BMW suddenly swerved through the left lane and to the edge of the pavement, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The BMW then swerved back to the right sliding sideways and off the right side of the road. The BMW then started rolling and rolled up and embankment and into a tree.

A 53-year-old man died on the scene. Officials say the man was wearing a seatbelt but are considering alcohol impairment as a possible contributor to the accident.

No other information has been released.

The incident is still under investigation.

