Pryor Public Schools sanitizes buildings with help from Tulsa manufacturer

Pryor Public Schools is making sure its buildings are sanitized for its students, especially with COVID cases rising in the district.

The high school was in distance learning for two days this week.

“Keeping things going and making sure that we’re providing a great education to our students while keeping both them and our staff safe is really a challenge with everything that’s happened," said Dr. Lisa Muller, superintendent of Pryor Public Schools.

This school year the district is working with Service Wing Organic Solutions to keep the schools clean and limit the spread of coronavirus.

Service Wing is a Tulsa-based company that produces Hypochlorous acid, or HOCL.

Kelly Mull, a partner at Service Wing, said it’s a disinfectant on demand.

“Not only are we taking care of surfaces, this takes care of your mold, other viruses, bacterial," Mull said.

The district uses the solution to sanitize classrooms, buildings, buses and athletic facilities.

The district purchased one of Service Wing's anolyte generators, which was installed in the district’s maintenance facility. It can produce up to 300 gallons of the solution in 12 hours at a cost of about four cents per gallon. Making it affordable and readily available for the district.

“We could go through there, the teacher or custodial person, however, they put it in place can easily decon a room before the next class comes in," Mull said.

Dr. Muller said they use this product in every school in the district. She said until the spread of the omicron variant, their case numbers were low.

“We are struggling right now with the new variant that’s so much more contagious, but I do believe that the sanitation efforts that we have going in the district have been helpful overall," Dr. Muller said.

As the district prepares to welcome its high school students back, they'll have a sanitized area to learn in.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --