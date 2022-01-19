ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Fact check: Altered video falsely claims to show UFO aboard US aircraft carrier

By Chiara Vercellone, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The claim: Video shows UFO stationed aboard aircraft carrier

A video shared on Facebook claims to show evidence the military has stationed UFOs aboard aircraft carriers.

The 40-second video shows a fighter jet, identified by a narrator as an F-18, landing on the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in 2018, purportedly in the Mediterranean

"As it goes to touch down, we actually see a triangular-shaped UFO, like something that would be right out of an alien movie," says a woman identified as Krissy Eliot.

The video was watched over 10,000 times in less than 24 hours since it was posted on Jan. 19.

The video has been around social media platforms since as early as 2018 , when Iranian media published an article about it that made it go viral within a few days.

While the video shows an authentic landing on an aircraft carrier, it has been altered to show the purported triangular UFO.

Special access for subscribers! Click here to sign up for our fact-check text chat

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who posted the video for comment.

Video altered to show the purported triangular UFO

An official U.S. Navy video posted on YouTube in July 2017 confirms the jet in the video is a F/A-18F Super Hornet, the service's primary strike and air superiority aircraft.

The video shows the plane approaching the ship and quickly coming to a stop after touching down on the carrier's deck. A helicopter can be seen in the Facebook video next to the purported UFO.

The Navy video depicts the landing from four different angles, and the purported UFO is nowhere to be seen.

Fact check: Altered image shows Sylvester Stallone with T-shirt message mocking Biden, Fauci

Additionally, the video's caption says the landing is aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford in the Atlantic Ocean, not the Mediterranean.

The Navy didn't immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment, but a spokesperson told Lead Stories the video had been altered.

A similar video posted by USNI News, a news outlet affiliated with the nonprofit U.S. Naval Institute, also shows there wasn't a triangular-shaped aircraft aboard the ship.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED a video that claims to show a UFO stationed aboard an aircraft carrier. An official video posted by the U.S. Navy shows the ship's deck was clear of any triangular-shaped aircraft. The video has been around since as early as 2018 when it gained traction after Iranian media wrote about it.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Altered video falsely claims to show UFO aboard US aircraft carrier

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Popular Mechanics

Every. Single. Aircraft Carrier. In the World

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 not only marked the entry of the United States into World War II, but also the ascendancy of the aircraft carrier. The devastating strike—on a distant naval base thousands of miles away from the Japanese homeland—set the tone for four more years of carrier-centric warfare as the U.S. Navy regrouped, built a vast new fleet of aircraft carriers, and brought the fight all the way back to Japan.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Aircraft Carriers#Iranian#U S Navy#Lead Stories
The Independent

China sends 39 warplanes toward Taiwan in its largest sortie of the new year

In its latest move to assert power, China has sent 39 warplanes toward Taiwan, the largest of such sorties in the new year.According to Taiwan’s defence ministry, the sortie on Sunday night included 24 J-16 fighter jets and 10 J-10 jets, among other support aircraft and electronic warfare aircraft.The warplanes over Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) came a day after the Navies of US and Japan put on a massive show of strength in the Philippine Sea. It included two US Navy aircraft carrier, two US amphibious assault ships and a Japanese helicopter destroyer.A statement from the US Navy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

A U.S. Navy F35C Lightning II combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors, the military said. The pilot ejected during the “landing mishap on deck” of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday. The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is in stable condition.In total, seven sailors were injured, three who needed to be evacuated for medical treatment in Manila Philippines and four who were treated on board the ship. The three sent to Manila were reported in...
MILITARY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

365K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy