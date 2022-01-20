ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Drive-Thru Regional COVID-19 Testing Site Opens Thursday In Delaware County

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiAPN_0dqTw8kO00

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — On Thursday, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital will open a drive-thru regional COVID-19 testing site. The hospital is in Darby Borough.

The site will be capable of testing 1,000 people per day.

“This high-volume, high-throughput site, now under the direction of the ICATT team and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, can provide approximately 1,000 tests per day and 7,000 tests per week,” said Delaware County Board of Health Chair and the County’s COVID-19 Task Force Director, Rosemarie Halt. “ This will allow Delaware County and our COVID-19 Task Force to address the high demand for testing during a time of high transmission of the highly contagious Omicron variant throughout the region.”

It will be open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Philly

Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Some Wilmington Residents After Main Break

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A boil water advisory is in effect for some residents in Wilmington after a water main break. SUEZ Water says the break affected water distribution to the communities nearby Bellefonte, Edgemoore, and the Bellevue area of Philadelphia Pike. Until further notice, customers should boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking purposes even if the water is filtered. Water does not have to be boiled for showering or washing clothes.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Darby, PA
Delaware County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
Darby, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX43.com

Police: Delaware County man linked to 26 burglaries across Central Pa.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Delaware County man has been charged with committing a series of burglaries in several counties in Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. Francisco Cartagena, 45, of Collingdale, is accused of committing at least 26 different burglaries in Lancaster, York, Dauphin, Cumberland, Berks, Bucks, Montgomery, and Delaware counties, as well as Burlington County in New Jersey, according to police in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

In-Person Visits At Pennsylvania State Prison Pausing Thursday Due To COVID-19-Related Issues Among Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Starting Thursday, there will be a pause on in-person visits at Pennsylvania state prisons. Officials say due to COVID-19-related issues among the staff, the halt on in-person visits will last until Feb. 28. As a result, free video visits will be expanded and cable TV in inmates’ cells will be free next month. While about 90% of inmates are fully vaccinated, officials say among state prison staff, barely half are fully vaccinated.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

COVID-19 Testing Site At Delaware City DMV To Wrap Up Sunday Due To Fallen Demand

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware’s governor said the rate of new COVID-19 cases is falling, but daily case counts and hospitalizations are still extremely high. “We’re talking now 550 hospitalizations,” Gov. John Carney said. “In the summer, our best days, it was 14.” Meanwhile, the demand for COVID-19 tests has fallen. On Sunday, the state will wrap up its drive-thru testing site at the Delaware City DMV. FEMA is helping run the site. It can test around 1,000 people per day, but only 350 people a day are making use of it.
DELAWARE CITY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Covid#Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital#Icatt#Omicron
CBS Philly

New COVID-19 Testing Site Opens At Stockton University’s Carnegie Center In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — If you’re looking for another place to get tested for COVID-19, there’s a new location down the shore. Atlantic County and Stockton University teamed up to open a second testing site Tuesday at the school’s Carnegie Center in Atlantic City. The site is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You don’t need an appointment, but you’re encouraged to register ahead of time. Click here to register to get a COVID-19 test.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

COVID In Pennsylvania: Commonwealth Rolls Out ‘Strike Team’ To Ease Hospital Crunch

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has deployed its first pandemic “strike team” of out-of-state health care workers to a suburban Philadelphia hospital under severe strain from COVID-19, the state’s top health official announced Monday. The team, which includes nurses and respiratory therapists, started Saturday night at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville. Workers will staff the overnight shift at the hospital for the next 14 days. The state’s Department of Health recently contracted with GHR Healthcare to supply health care workers for temporary assignment to hospitals in need of staffing assistance. The program opened last week and has received three such requests so far, said Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter. “Workers are tired and they deserve a break, and so that’s what we’re really here to do,” she said at a news conference at Grand View. The highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread rapidly across the state and the nation since last month, leading to record-shattering numbers of confirmed infections and hospitalizations. Many Pennsylvania hospitals are deluged with patients at the same time they are struggling with staffing shortages. (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SELLERSVILLE, PA
garretthealth.org

FREE Drive Thru COVID-19 Testing Events @ Garrett County Fairgrounds

Please stay tuned for more details as additional information becomes available. Free COVID-19 drive through testing will be available at the Garrett County Fairgrounds in McHenry on Tuesday, January 25, and Thursday, January 27, from 4-7 p.m., and on Saturday, January 29, from 1-5 p.m. Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served, basis at the fairground site. No appointments are being scheduled.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

Bucks County DJ Service Raises Money To Buy Smoke Detectors For Local Families

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County DJ service is raising money to try and keep local families safe. The funds are for smoke detectors AC DJs wants to give them to fire companies who can then give them out to families in need. The company’s owner says with recent fires like the ones in Fairmount and in New York City, he wanted to do something to help give back. “It was my wife and I’s idea,” Adam Finger, the owner of AC DJs, said. “It was about teaching my daughter to pay forward, be nice to people, and help out. I’ll do it as long as it takes to collect the amount of detectors for people that need it. If it’s two months, six months, six years, it doesn’t matter. It’s about helping out the community.” The DJ service says one smoke detector costs $8. If you’d like to donate, click here.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
nbc25news.com

Drive-thru COVID testing site offer central location for residents in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint and the Genesee Community Health Center are partnering up to offer a COVID drive-thru test site at the Flint City Hall parking lot. “We find ourselves in a world where we all must do more to push back the spread of this deadly virus. These public health partnerships strengthen our ability to ensure the health and safety of our residents. This drive-thru testing option is a safe way to be tested. Get vaccinated, get your booster, get tested, wash your hands, wear your mask, sanitize, and social distance,” Mayor Neeley said.
FLINT, MI
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Delaware With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
DELAWARE STATE
WNCT

Vidant Health closing COVID-19 testing drive-thru site on Friday due to possible bad weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Vidant Health has announced that due to expected inclement weather, the Greenville drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be closed Friday. The Greenville drive-thru testing site will re-open Sunday at 9 a.m., weather permitting. The testing site is not open on Saturdays. Any changes to Sunday’s hours will be communicated. Please note the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS Philly

Montgomery County Health Officials Lift Closure Of Gino’s Restaurant And Pizzeria Following Connection To Hepatitis A Outbreak

WEST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County health officials have lifted the closure order for a West Norriton restaurant linked to a fatal outbreak of Hepatitis A. Three people have died and at least seven others were sickened from the outbreak investigators traced back to Gino’s Restaurant and Pizzeria.  The county public health department said the exposures occurred in late November and no longer present a risk to the public. Gino’s says the restaurant has been inspected and there are no signs of hepatitis A inside. It adds that all of its workers have tested negative for the virus.  
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WLKY.com

Norton Healthcare urges drive-thru sites for COVID-19 testing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With omicron still spread across the region, doctors at Norton Healthcare are asking the public to take advantage of drive-thru testing sites for most COVID-19 tests. It's an effort to decrease the high amount of traffic they're seeing at Norton Immediate Care Centers. "We are seeing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy