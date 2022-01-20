Drive-Thru Regional COVID-19 Testing Site Opens Thursday In Delaware County

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — On Thursday, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital will open a drive-thru regional COVID-19 testing site. The hospital is in Darby Borough.

The site will be capable of testing 1,000 people per day.

“This high-volume, high-throughput site, now under the direction of the ICATT team and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, can provide approximately 1,000 tests per day and 7,000 tests per week,” said Delaware County Board of Health Chair and the County’s COVID-19 Task Force Director, Rosemarie Halt. “ This will allow Delaware County and our COVID-19 Task Force to address the high demand for testing during a time of high transmission of the highly contagious Omicron variant throughout the region.”

It will be open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.