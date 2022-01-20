MISSING: Lanaya Rayelle Laws, 15
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding missing child, Lanaya Rayelle Laws.
Laws was last seen on Jan. 19 in 500 block of H Street. This is Laws first time with a reported a runaway and therefore is considered at risk.
Laws is described as a Black 15-year-old girl, standing 4’3”, 130 pounds, black and brown shoulder length curly hair, brown eyes, and wearing a black tube top with light-colored floral shorts.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
