Pueblo County Coroner identifies victim found in remnants of tent fire off I-25

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the remains of someone who was found dead following a fire.

On January 10, 2022, responding crews found a woman in the remnants of a tent fire just east of I-25, near mile marker 97. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries related to the fire.

According to the coroner's office, the identity of the victim is 53-year-old Ilene Torres-Martinez.

The coroner's office says her next-of-kin has been notified.

This is a developing story.

