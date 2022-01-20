One person in stable condition after Quincy shooting Wednesday

A person is in stable condition at a local hospital after a shooting in Quincy Wednesday afternoon.

QPD officers responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Love Street about a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police officials.

When they arrived, officers confirmed that the 20-year-old man had been shot and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators are currently interviewing persons of interest in the case and are also working with the state attorney's office. At this time, the case remains an open investigation and the man's name is not being released due to Marsy's Law.

Officials said that the incident seems to be isolated and no threat to the public has been determined. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call QPD at (850) 627-7111.