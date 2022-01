SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials were in the process of moving into endemic stages when omicron happened. "It's really a pandemic within a pandemic," Michelle Hoffman, deputy director and chief medical adviser at the Utah Department of Health, told members of the Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee on Wednesday. "We're seeing record-high cases and positivity — it's highly likely that anyone with symptoms has COVID-19 and that most of the population is going to be exposed."

UTAH STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO