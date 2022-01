Chicago police said Monday they have "very strong leads" in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in the city's Little Village neighborhood over the weekend. While declining to offer many specifics, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the department has multiple people cooperating in their investigation into the fatal shooting of Melissa Ortega Saturday. He noted, however, that the investigation remains "delicate."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO