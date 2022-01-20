ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Range’s Giles scores 1,000th career point

By Danielle Podlaski
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range senior reached a major career milestone Wednesday night, netting her 1,00th career point in a 45-17 loss to Canfield.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game and hear from Lexi Giles.

Lisbon basketball player recovering after serious game injuries

“It was very special,” Giles said. “I really thought I wasn’t going to get it because I wasn’t playing my best, but I had a great team to back me up. They helped me out a lot today, so It’s very exciting to get with my team.”

Canfield’s Alyssa Dill paced the Cardinals with 15 points. Emma Cunningham and Mallory Vidman each finished with 6 for the Raiders.

Canfield improves to 9-5, while South Range drops to 9-5.

