ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pentagon releases first video of botched Kabul airstrike

By The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpzEW_0dqTtUjG00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has declassified and publicly released video footage of a U.S. drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians in the final hours of a chaotic American withdrawal that ended a 20-year war in Afghanistan.

The New York Times obtained the footage through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against U.S. Central Command, which then posted the imagery to its website. It marks the first public release of video footage of the Aug. 29 strike, which the Pentagon initially defended but later called a tragic mistake.

Voting bill blocked by GOP filibuster, Dems try rules change

The videos include about 25 minutes of footage from what the Times reported were two MQ-9 Reaper drones, showing the scene of the strike prior to, during and after a missile struck a civilian car in a courtyard on a residential street. Indistinct images show individuals moving in or near the attack zone.

The military has said it struck what it thought was an extremist with the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate who might imminently detonate a bomb near the Kabul airport, where a hurried evacuation was still underway. Three days earlier a suicide bombing at the airport had killed 13 U.S. troops and more than 160 Afghans. When it later acknowledged its error in the Aug. 29 drone strike, Central Command said it determined that the man driving the car had nothing to do with the IS group.

The man was Zemari Ahmadi, who worked for Nutrition and Education International, a U.S.-based aid organization.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Heavy gunfire reported at Burkina Faso military base

Heavy gunfire rang out at a military base in Burkina Faso's capital early Sunday, prompting fears that a coup attempt was underway after weeks of growing frustration with the government's handling of the Islamic insurgency wracking the country.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video shows US C-RAM shooting down ‘suicide drones’ attempting to attack US troops

U.S. and coalition forces thwarted two separate suicide drone attacks targeting bases housing Americans on Tuesday. One of the thwarted attacks was reportedly caught on video. BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard first shared video allegedly from U.S. defensive systems showing a C-RAM shooting down two suicide drones at Al Asad Air Base.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
The US Sun

WW3 fears over ‘Russia’s plot to justify Ukraine invasion’ as expert warns escalating tensions may spark major conflict

RUSSIA'S reported plot to justify a Ukraine invasion has sparked World War 3 fears as an expert warns escalating tensions may trigger a major conflict. Concerns are mounting after a US official reportedly revealed how intelligence suggests Russia has prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to create a reason to invade.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Kabul#Ap#American#The New York Times#U S Central Command#Gop#Dems#Islamic State#Afghans
CBS News

As Biden predicts Russia will invade, U.S. rushes weapons into Ukraine with some — but not all — NATO allies

It was chilly in Geneva on Thursday morning, and there was no reason to think the talks between the top diplomats from the U.S. and Russia the following day would be any warmer. Tension between the two global powers continues to rise, with President Biden saying on Wednesday that it was his "guess" Russian President Vladimir Putin would use the roughly 100,000 forces he has massed along the border to "move in" to Ukraine.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Iran, Russia and China hold joint navy drill in Indian Ocean

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran, Russia and China on Friday began a joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean aimed at boosting security at sea, Iranian state media reported. State TV said 11 of the country’s vessels were joined by three Russian ships, including a destroyer, and two Chinese vessels. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard was also participating with smaller ships and helicopters.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Rolling Stone

Newly Declassified Video Shows Botched U.S. Drone Strike That Killed 10 Afghan Civilians

The U.S. military mistakenly killed 10 Afghan civilians — including seven children — in an Aug. 29 drone strike gone wrong. The New York Times on Wednesday published newly declassified footage of the strike, which depicts crosshairs on a car outside a family home in Kabul as the U.S. worked to withdraw troops from the region. The crosshairs hover over the vehicle as figures move around it. The frame then erupts in billowing white light before revealing a raging fire where the car used to be. The full video can be viewed here. The strike was carried out as the military sought to...
MILITARY
AFP

Kurds locked in tense Syria prison standoff with jihadists

US-backed Kurdish forces tightened the noose around armed jihadists hunkering down inside a Syrian prison Tuesday, with both sides facing a bloodbath or talks to end the five-day-old standoff. He said talks were taking place for some of the Kurdish forces and prison staff trapped inside to be freed in exchange for medical treatment for wounded jihadist fighters.
WORLD
AFP

Taliban, Afghan civil society 'break the ice' in Oslo

Talks in Oslo Sunday between the Taliban and Afghan civil society members served as an "icebreaker", on the eve of their meeting with Western diplomats to discuss human rights and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, an Afghan participant said. Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, tweeted on Sunday: "As we seek to address humanitarian crisis together with allies, partners, and relief orgs, we will continue clear-eyed diplomacy with the Taliban regarding our concerns and our abiding interest in a stable, rights-respecting and inclusive Afghanistan."
WORLD
AFP

US weighs more troops for NATO allies as Ukraine tensions mount: media

The United States is weighing sending as many as 5,000 troops to NATO allies in the Baltic and Eastern Europe as concerns mount that Russia might invade Ukraine, US media reported Monday. The possible deployment could involve 1,000 to 5,000 troops, along with naval vessels and aircraft, according to the New York Times. It said the number could rise sharply if conditions deteriorate. CNN said the Pentagon is identifying which units would go but that the final decision to deploy them has not been taken.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Pentagon & Congress

The Pentagon inspector general's audit follows new Pentagon recruiting guidelines on extremism. Afghanistan's long-troubled economy has been in a tailspin since the U.S. withdrawal. Man gets prison time for defrauding government of more than $340 million in contracts meant for vets and minorities. Defense and veterans hearings on Capitol Hill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKBN

WKBN

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy