ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Ninety percent of COVID cases in SLO County are omicron variant

By Scott Hennessee
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The omicron wave of COVID-19 has not yet crested in San Luis Obispo County.

"Our numbers are still quite high," SLO County Public Health Director, Dr. Penny Borenstein said. "They may be leveling off a little bit. Nothing to write home about at this point. We're still seeing 500-600 cases a day."

That equals some of the highest days in the pandemic. There are 2,225 active cases and 55 people hospitalized, with eight in intensive care.

"We are seeing high hospitalization rates," Borenstein said. "We're not sure if they've leveled off at this point. We're also beginning to see deaths with this Omicron variant and we have unfortunately a lot more coming."

Five COVID-19 deaths have been reported in January according to the county's dashboard , and more are pending finalized death certificates.

The county's lab testing shows nearly all recent coronavirus cases are of the new, highly transmissible variant.

"We're seeing upwards of 90 percent of those are due to the omicron variant," Borenstein said.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer adds that omicron is so infectious, "It rivals anything we've seen with our most infectious diseases like measles." While it's spreading quickly, Borenstein says all the data shows the omicron variant is less severe.

"All the experts who've been watching this would agree that for the vast majority of people who get infected with omircon, they're likely to have a less serious disease case than they might have with other variants," Borenstein said.

The problem, she says is "With so many people getting a disease even if you have a small percentage that are developing severe disease in need of hospitalization or intensive care, we're still seeing numbers that rival some of our earlier surges."

Regarding a lack of availability of rapid tests, Borenstein says, "We understand the frustration that the demand is outstripping the capacity."

The Federal Government is making four free rapid tests available to each household in America online.

San Luis Obispo County is also getting more rapid tests that will be made available through clinics and places of high need.

"The supply chain is beginning to open up," Boresnetin said. "I just would ask for people to be patient and try their best in various settings through clinics, through urgent cares, through pharmacies to try to get testing."

The post Ninety percent of COVID cases in SLO County are omicron variant appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Marian Regional Medical Center: Health experts believe Omicron wave could decline in the next couple weeks

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - In the midst of the omicron surge, a father is grateful the hospital istaking care of his wife."My wife is having our son … our second son … so she’s in labor right now …Im grateful they’re taking their time to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Giovanni Em.Dr. Scott Robertson The post Marian Regional Medical Center: Health experts believe Omicron wave could decline in the next couple weeks appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Death Certificates#Slo County Public Health
News Channel 3-12

Driver sentenced for 2020 oil tanker crash that spilled thousands of gallons of crude into Cuyama River

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Monday that her office has settled two cases linked to the March 2020 Cuyama Oil Spill, involving an overturned oil tanker. The post Driver sentenced for 2020 oil tanker crash that spilled thousands of gallons of crude into Cuyama River appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News Channel 3-12

Amazon celebrates Oxnard location with community

OXNARD, Calif.-Amazon hosted an opening ceremony in Oxnard on Sunday morning. The Oxnard High School Marching Band, under the direction of Andre Spence, performed on a red carpet at the entrance. Band supporters said the ceremony had previously been postponed The new Amazon fulfillment center is located off  Rice Road on the former Sakioka Farms The post Amazon celebrates Oxnard location with community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy