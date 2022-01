2nd episode's broadcast was canceled on night many stations had special news bulletins after tsunami warning. The anime's second episode was originally scheduled to air on January 15 but the broadcast was canceled. The official website did not explain the reason for the cancellation, but the episode was slated to air around the time many television stations preempted their programming with special news bulletins after a tsunami warning was issued for parts of the country after an underwater volcano in the South Pacific island nation of Tonga erupted on Saturday.

