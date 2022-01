The Brewer Boys Basketball Team bounced back from their lone loss of the season to Nokomis, handily defeating Messalonskee 82-40 in Brewer on Saturday. The game was close at the end of the 1st Quarter, with Brewer on top 14-12 but Brewer outscored Messalonskee 22-9 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 36-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. It was 59-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

BREWER, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO