Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Basketball Highlights (2021-22)

Notre Dame vs. Louisville: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish got hot in the 2nd half and outlasted the Louisville Cardinals on the road for a 82-70 victory. Both teams were hot from the outside in the first half, Louisville making 9-of-13 from three-point range as they built a 45-38 halftime lead. The Fighting Irish stayed hot in the 2nd half, outscoring the Cardinals 44-25 after the break. Freshman sensation Blake Wesley had another efficient game, scoring 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting to lead all scorers. Dane Goodwin & Paul Atkinson Jr. each scored 13 points in the win. Jarrod West came off the bench and hit 4-of-4 from three-point range to lead the Cards with 14 points in a losing effort.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO