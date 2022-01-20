ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Basketball Highlights (2021-22)

Cover picture for the articleWake Forest vs. Georgia Tech: The Demon Deacons snapped a 14-game losing streak...

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida adds QB from Oklahoma to its 2022 recruiting class

Florida and first-year coach Billy Napier have been busy on the recruiting trails the past several days, adding some key pieces to their 2022 recruiting class. On Monday evening, the Gators added a 3-star quarterback from Oklahoma to the incoming class. As you can see below, Max Brown, who decommitted...
FLORIDA STATE
Love, Bacot lead balanced North Carolina past Virginia Tech

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 on Monday night. The Tar Heels bounced back at home after two blowout losses on the road. They lost to Miami 85-57 […]
2021-22 ACC Basketball Plays Of The Week (Jan 17th-Jan 23rd)

ACC basketball fans were treated to a little bit of everything on basketball courts around the league this week. Rayquan Evans provided the buzzer-beating heroics as the Seminoles took down Duke. P.J. Hall and Terquavion Smith both punished rims on the offensive side of the ball this week. On defense, Benny Williams does his best […]
Watch: Notre Dame vs. Louisville Men's Basketball Highlights (2021-22)

Notre Dame vs. Louisville: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish got hot in the 2nd half and outlasted the Louisville Cardinals on the road for a 82-70 victory. Both teams were hot from the outside in the first half, Louisville making 9-of-13 from three-point range as they built a 45-38 halftime lead. The Fighting Irish stayed hot in the 2nd half, outscoring the Cardinals 44-25 after the break. Freshman sensation Blake Wesley had another efficient game, scoring 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting to lead all scorers. Dane Goodwin & Paul Atkinson Jr. each scored 13 points in the win. Jarrod West came off the bench and hit 4-of-4 from three-point range to lead the Cards with 14 points in a losing effort.
NCAA Tournament Projections As of Jan. 24

Every so often, I’m asked how I go about putting together a weekly bracket. In general, fans want to know what I do first, what are the main metrics I focus on and how deeply do I drill down on each team. I first choose 20 teams and rank...
