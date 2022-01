I’ll be honest, the moment I saw this trailer, I just had to wipe my glasses to confirm the fact. Yes. The popular anime and manga series My Hero Academia is getting a battle royale game…a free one, mind you! The game will be free to play, and it will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Bandai Namco Entertainment is developing the game. However, as of this writing, the game has been confirmed to be available only in Japan.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO