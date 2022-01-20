ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence could be drawn into ‘The Big First’ congressional district

By Jonathan Ketz
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMaFC_0dqTqZJw00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence, Kansas, and Douglas County are currently in the 2nd Congressional District, covering all of eastern Kansas outside the Kansas City metro. But under a new proposed map, that would no longer be the case.

“We’ve always known that we’re a target,” Democratic State Rep. Barbara Ballard of Lawrence said Wednesday of her minority party.

Ballard said she’s upset with a map called “Ad Astra” being proposed both in her chamber and the state senate. That map would take Lawrence out of the 2nd Congressional District and put it in “The Big First,” which covers all of western Kansas.

The rest of Douglas County, though, would stay in the 2nd Congressional District under this proposal.

FOX4 Newsletters: Get news updates sent to your inbox

“There has to be a political purpose as to why we’re only taking the city of Lawrence,” she continued.

Republican State Rep. Christ Croft of Overland Park proposed that Ad Astra map Tuesday. He said one of the things that came out of the discussions with Kansans from across the state last year was splitting up Douglas County like they did.

“All these other legislators went to various meetings talking to folks,” Croft said Tuesday. “Just because there were the official ones that we did, there were still Chambers of Commerce that had meetings, so a lot of us were involved in all kinds of meetings this fall, not just the public ones that you had the records of that you saw us in that thing.”

Follow FOX4KC on Twitter

The Kansas House and Senate redistricting committees both meet Thursday to discuss the maps further.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Commerce, MO
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Douglas County, KS
Sports
County
Douglas County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Government
Douglas County, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressional District#Democratic#Republican#Kansans#Chambers Of Commerce#House#Senate#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOX4 News Kansas City

Neosho Schools adopt student-custodian program

NEOSHO, Mo. — An area school system may have come up with a way to solve two problems at once. Like many school districts, Neosho needs more building custodians, and many district students need part-time jobs. A new program may solve both of those problems at the same time, by turning students into custodians. Assistant […]
NEOSHO, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy