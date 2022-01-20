DC's Legends of Tomorrow: "The Fixed Point" Preview Released
The CW has released a preview for "The Fixed Point", the tenth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's seventh season set to air on January 26th. The episode will be directed by Legends alum Maisie Richardson-Sellers and now that the heroes are no longer dealing with the reality show from hell...
Matt Letscher returns as Eobard Thawne in DC's Legends of Tomorrow's upcoming episode, "Rage Against the Machines," according to a newly-released synopsis for the episode. Per The CW's official write-up, the episode (which airs on February 2) will see the Legends work with Thawne to break a "fixed point" in the timeline, drawing the attention of the Evil Waverider for a showdown with their doppelgangers. This follows a visit to another fixed point in the previous episode, suggesting that the good Gideon has put the team on the path to a road home.
Legends of Tomorrow’s midseason premiere returns to adventures of the Legends, protectors of the timeline. But there’s something different about them. Something that’s slightly off. Our Captain, Sara Lance recounts the events from the first half of the season. Bishop created a team of androids, modeled after the Legends with the task of destroying the timeline. After they kidnapped the original creator of time travel, they’ve been bouncing around the timeline, doing just that.
Legends of Tomorrow returns from a brief winter hiatus with Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 8, “Paranoid Android.”. When we left the Legends on Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 7, “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!” they barely escaped an attack by android doppelgängers unleashed by the merciless version of Gideon Bishop created.
When Gideon jumps the time machine into the Manor Dimension, which lands in Hell, Astra realizes that a damned 90’s reality show crew sneaks into the manner causing havoc on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 8PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on...
EMOTIONS RUN HOT – When Gideon jumps the time machine into the Manor Dimension, which lands in Hell, and Astra (Olivia Swann) realizes that a damned 90’s reality show crew sneaks into the manner causing havoc. Unbeknownst to the Legends, the reality tv crew is causing emotions to...
DOING THE IMPOSSIBLE – The Legends are tired of being chased by an evil A.I. and her robo-soliders, so Sara (Caity Lotz) decides to create an aberration that will allow the team to take back the Evil Waverider. However, the Legends find themselves in a Bar for time-travelers, and...
The CW has released photos for "Toxic", the tenth episode of Batwoman's third season. The episode will air on January 26th. The recently released preview teased the joining of forces between Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan) and Mary Hamilton/Poison Mary (Nicole Kang) after they met at the very end of this week's episode and now that the pair are together, this could be a very big problem for Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the rest of the Bat Team. As for how big a problem, fans will have to tune into see for themselves. The newly released photos are largely focused on Pamela and Mary—though both Ryan and Luke (Camrus Johnson) appear very concerned.
