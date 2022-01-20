DC's Legends of Tomorrow: "The Fixed Point" Preview Released

A new era of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is about to dawn, though it will come without "Buffy" in the name. Boom Studios has announced The Vampire Slayer, a new series set in the Buffyverse. The series will launch following the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special. Sarah Gailey (Eat The Rich, Magic for Liars) writes the series, and Irene Flores (Just Beyond) provides the artwork. According to Boom's press release, The Vampire Slayer begins "a new era for the Chosen One launches as she faces an impossible choice and a danger so powerful it threatens the lives of everyone and everything she holds dear." Buffy's name not being a part of the title may be a nod toward the increased role of fellow slayers Kendra and Faith in the comics series compared to their parts in the original TV show. (The press release also makes no mention of Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon.)

