ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NCAA Updates Policy on Transgender Athlete Participation

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced it had updated its policy regarding participation for transgender athletes, adopting a model that is in line with those used by the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. The Board of Governors voted in support of a sport-by-sport approach to participation that “preserves opportunity for transgender student-athletes while balancing fairness, inclusion and safety for all who compete.” The new policy will be effective immediately.

Transgender athlete participation will now be determined by the national governing body of that particular sport. If no national governing body exists, the international federation policy would be followed. The IOC's previously established criteria would take effect next if there is no international federation policy.

Transgender athletes will be required to document sport-specific testosterone levels four weeks before their sport’s championship selections. For the 2022–23 academic year, the deadline will be at the beginning of their sport’s season, with a second documentation six months after the first.

“We are steadfast in our support of transgender student-athletes and the fostering of fairness across college sports,” Georgetown president and chair of the board John DeGioia said. “It is important that NCAA member schools, conferences and college athletes compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment and can move forward with a clear understanding of the new policy.”

The NCAA’s Office of Inclusion and the Sport Science Institute also released the Gender Identity and Student-Athlete Participation Summit Final Report, which included institutional actions aimed at improving the well-being and inclusion of transgender or nonbinary (TGNB) athletes. Among those recommendations are that institutions should identify at least one mental health provider to provide culturally sensitive care to TGNB athletes, as well as implement regular reviews to ensure that the primary responsibility for educating others about TGNB issues is not being placed on TGNB athletes.

“Approximately 80% of U.S. Olympians are either current or former college athletes," NCAA president Mark Emmert said. “This policy alignment provides consistency and further strengthens the relationship between college sports and the U.S. Olympics."

Comments / 1

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Caitlyn Jenner wants transgender athletes to stop competing against biological women

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner voiced her opinions on transgender athletes born biological males participating in women's sports, following the success of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. Jenner emphasized that she does not believe transgender athletes should compete in sports of the gender to which they have transitioned. "We need to...
SOCIETY
SwimInfo

Olympian Erika Brown: ‘We Cannot Allow Transgender Females to Compete Against Biological Women’

Olympian Erika Brown: ‘We Cannot Allow Transgender Females to Compete Against Biological Women’. Three weeks after the Lia Thomas controversy first emerged in the national spotlight, an active athlete has spoken out against the involvement of Thomas in women’s sports. Via her Instagram account, Erika Brown, a member of Team USA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, expressed that biological women are at a disadvantage when racing against transgender women. At the end of her Instagram post, Brown said she hopes her willingness to speak out will lead to others speaking out as well.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Emmert
Larry Brown Sports

Caitlyn Jenner speaks out against Lia Thomas situation

The topic of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports has generated quite a bit of controversy recently, and Caitlyn Jenner’s stance on it has not changed. Jenner, a transgender woman and Olympic gold medalist, was asked about the Lia Thomas situation during an appearance on FOX’s “America Reports” this week. Thomas was born a man but has been dominating in women’s swimming at the University of Pennsylvania. Jenner said she does not believe Thomas should be able to complete in women’s sports.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Caitlyn Jenner: 'Woke world' not working for women's sports

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner argued against transgender athletes born biological males participating in women's sports Wednesday as the NCAA board reviews its policy following the success of trans swimmer Lia Thomas. "We need to protect women’s sports," Jenner told "America Reports" co-host Sandra Smith. Noting that suicide is...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#College Athletics#College Athletes#College Football#Racism#Ncaa Updates Policy#The Board Of Governors#Ioc#Georgetown#Office Of Inclusion#Tgnb
Sports Illustrated

Diversity Facilitator Withdraws From NCAA Program in Wake of Association’s Trans Eligibility Change

An associate director for diversity, equity and inclusion at Division III Kenyon College withdrew from an NCAA-run LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion program Monday in protest over the governing body’s new transgender eligibility policy, announced Wednesday. Dorian Rhea Debussy, a volunteer facilitator, submitted a letter directly to NCAA president Mark Emmert, along with D-III interim vice president Louise McCleary and several DEI officials.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AFP

Success of US transgender woman swimmer sparks controversy

Lia Thomas has made a splash in US collegiate women's swimming with her dominant performances for the University of Pennsylvania. But just a few years ago, she competed on the men's team. The 22-year-old's runaway success in the pool this season has reignited debate about inclusivity in sports and the competition requirements for transgender athletes. Thomas' case has already prompted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to amend its policies, and USA Swimming, which governs the sport at the elite level, is considering changes as well. The debate has been complicated by an avalanche of right-wing outrage.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Fan kicked out of college basketball game and banned for making anti-Asian racist gestures

A college basketball fan was kicked out of a game this week and banned from future events after making anti-Asian racist gestures at other fans.During a game at Northwestern University, a fan of the visiting University of Wisconsin Badgers was seen giving the home team fans the middle finger and making racist gestures.There were audible gasps from fans and the incident went viral on TikTok and Twitter.When confronted by Northwestern security, the man refused to leave and was eventually escorted out by police, making the gestures again as he left the arena.Alyssa Eckels, a freshman at Northwestern, was in...
SOCIETY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy