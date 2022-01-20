ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Late free throws help Virginia Tech hold off NC State 62-59

WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWYYJ_0dqTqT1a00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Justyn Mutts scored 13 points, Keve Aluma had a double-double and Sean Pedulla made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to help Virginia Tech hold off North Carolina State 62-59 on Wednesday night.

NC State trailed 35-21 at halftime, but the Wolfpack battled back to close within 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 5:33 remaining.

Mutts answered with a layup and Storm Murphy followed with a 3-pointer to push the Hokies’ lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left. Derion Seabron hit a jumper off a missed free throw, stole the ball and dunked and stole the ball again and made a layup as the Wolfpack used five straight turnovers by Hokies point guard Nahiem Alleyne to get within a point with 21 seconds to go.

Pedulla subbed in for Alleyne, was fouled by Terquavion Smith and made both free throws. Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer for NC State.

Aluma finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for Virginia Tech (10-7, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Alleyne scored nine on 3-of-14 shooting with six rebounds. All five of his turnovers came in a span of 55 seconds.

Hellums scored 15 to pace NC State (9-10, 2-6). Smith scored 14, but he made just 4 of 13 from distance. Seabron finished with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and five of the Wolfpack’s nine turnovers. Casey Morsell came off the bench to score 11, nailing 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

The Wolfpack announced before the game that freshman forward Ernest Ross will need surgery and miss the rest of the season after fracturing his right ankle in practice.

Virginia Tech stays on the road and will play Boston College on Saturday. NC State will entertain Virginia on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Love, Bacot lead balanced North Carolina past Virginia Tech

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 on Monday night. The Tar Heels bounced back at home after two blowout losses on the road. They lost to Miami 85-57 […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
WNCT

Wake Forest beats Boston College for 4th straight ACC win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams scored 20 points, Jake LaRavia had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Wake Forest beat Boston College 87-57 on Monday night. Wake Forest (17-4, 7-3 ACC) has won four straight ACC regular-season games for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Wake Forest led by double digits for the […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
WNCT

No. 18 Georgia Tech women shut down No. 20 North Carolina

ATLANTA (AP) — Digna Strautmane had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 18 Georgia Tech to a 55-38 victory over slumping No. 20 North Carolina on Sunday. Strautmane scored eight points and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added seven as Georgia Tech built a 14-point lead in the first quarter. Lahtinen finished with 12 points and […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
WNCT

ECU garners No. 15 ranking by Baseball America

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina baseball picked up its fourth preseason national ranking of the 2022 season after garnering a No. 15 standing by Baseball America the publication announced Monday morning. The Pirates, who were picked as the preseason favorite to win the American Athletic Conference by the leagues head coaches, also have been ranked No. 8 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Gonzaga suspends NBA legend’s season tickets over refusal to wear mask at games

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate. Stockton, one of Gonzaga’s most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. “Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a […]
NBA
WNCT

Expectations are high again for ECU baseball (but what else is new?)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday was media day, and it won’t be long before baseballs are flying in the air again at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Members of the media got the chance to talk with some players and coaches as expectations are high again this season. The Pirates earned a No. 15 ranking by Baseball America, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Panthers bring McAdoo on as offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to become their next offensive coordinator on Monday. The Associated Press reported last week that the team has settled on McAdoo to replace Joe Brady, who was fired late in the regular season with the offense struggling to […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Ap#Hokies#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Best NFL weekend, ever? Probably after four closely played games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This past weekend was possibly the best NFL football playoff weekend. Ever. Many people seem to agree. For the first time since 2010, the two No. 1 seeds were taken out in the divisional round. In addition to this, all four teams that won earned the victory in walk-off fashion. Bruce […]
NFL
WNCT

Best big college towns in America

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) – It’s the time of year when students across the country are making the age-old agonizing decision: where to go to college. The choices are endless: big university or small private school, close to home or far away, urban life or tiny town. Even for those committed to the idea of city life, there is an […]
COLLEGES
WNCT

New Bern Noble Knight Chess Club

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern has implemented a 12-week program designed to build relationships between officers and middle school students through learning how to play chess. Chief Patrick Gallagher, says he hopes this program will help re-brand how the community sees law enforcement officers. “I want them to see the police department as […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Police: Teenager fatally shot in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Police in an eastern North Carolina city were investigating Sunday the shooting death of a teenager found inside a home. Rocky Mount officers responding to a shooting report shortly after 3 a.m. found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. He was taken to UNC […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

NC ‘school choice’ proclamation first by Gov. Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed “North Carolina School Choice Week” for the first time since the Democrat took over the job more than five years ago. The proclamation for “choice week,” which began Sunday, is interesting given Cooper has raised issues over expanding the number of charter schools. And he’s opposed relentlessly efforts […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

School systems provide updates on classes after winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — School systems across Eastern North Carolina are updating parents and students in regards to their class schedules after this weekend’s winter storm. Below are the listenings that we have received so far from individual school system social posts. If you have any questions, be sure to check your respective school systems […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

‘No refund.’ Stranded flyers stuck in Charlotte frustrated after paying out of pocket for food, hotel accommodations

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Problems, headaches, complications, whatever you want to call it – that’s exactly what air travelers are experiencing right now. You can attribute that to the snow and ice we received Friday night.  By 6:30 Saturday evening, North Carolina saw over 190 delayed and canceled flights at Charlotte Douglas International […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Oops! Florida woman takes hour-long detour to Gastonia to see Swiss Alps

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A TikTok post claiming snow-capped mountains in Switzerland were actually in Gastonia led one Florida woman on a detour she’ll never live down. “Me, my husband, and his family were driving up to Boone because his mom had never seen snow!” said Jupiter, FL resident Olivia Garcia. She was […]
GASTONIA, NC
WNCT

WNCT

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy