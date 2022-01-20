COVID-19 could be gone by May according to projections

TOPEKA (KSNT) — It has been more than two years since the pandemic started and everyone is more than ready for it to be over with. Thankfully, new projections show that the end may be on the horizon.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations models from the University of Washington show that as of right now, there are an estimated 6,000 deaths every day from COVID-19. But, by May, those same models are showing only 200 deaths from COVID-19 every day.

While this is promising news, Dr. Berl Oakley at Kansas University says this is very dependent upon another new variant popping up. As well as the fact that the Omicron variant has been the mildest symptom-wise of all variants, but has spread the fastest. Meaning people are building up their immunity quicker to this specific strain of the virus.

“Most models will show, that if we don’t get additional variants, the number of infections will go down just because so many people will be infected with the Omicron variant which will give them immunity, to the Omicron variant and other things as well, then it should drop down,” Oakley.

These computer models take many different factors into account when creating these projections such as mask-use, social-distancing and vaccination status.

Although these projections do look promising, they are not set in stone as no one can predict the future. If you want to explore these projections, click here .

