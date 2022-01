Wide Right. Home Run Throwback. And now, a third soul-crushing loss in the Bills’ long chronicle of woe. Thirteen seconds. Or Appalling 13, if you will. I’ll grant you, the Bills’ 42-36 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night was an astonishing show, one of the best games in NFL history. There’s always a bias toward the present, but it was as gripping and entertaining a football game as I’ve seen in more than half a century of watching them.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO