New vaccine rules that require people to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to travel into the US are already seeing market strains with imports and exports between the US and Canada. Pigs from Canada that were headed to the US to be fed and slaughtered are getting stuck in Canada as a result of the new vaccine rules. According to an article by Bloomberg, last week a significant number of hog producers weren’t able to ship their weanlings to Iowa, Minnesota, and the Dakotas due to a shortage of drivers. The same is happening with soybean meal shipments that ate trying to leave the US to Canada.

IOWA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO