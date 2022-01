Lockdowns in Samoa and the Solomon Islands were extended Tuesday as Covid-19 outbreaks worsened in remote Pacific island nations that have previously held the pandemic at bay. Pacific nations, many just dots in the vast ocean, successfully used their isolation as a buffer to the pandemic when they closed their borders in early 2020. But two years later, the hyper-transmissible Omicron variant has breached those defences. The Solomon Islands has reported a tenfold increase in infections since its first community case was detected in mid-January.

WORLD ・ 4 HOURS AGO