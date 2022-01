The Vikings are closing in on Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next GM (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). The deal could be done as soon as Wednesday, per RapSheet. Adofo-Mensah was one of two finalists in Minnesota, alongside Ryan Poles. But, after the Bears pounced on the former Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel, Adofo-Mensah was the last man standing.

