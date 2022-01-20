ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Valley disaster responders need volunteers

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uq8x_0dqTpfdD00

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management has a limited pool of volunteers to help them respond to disasters at the moment, but is seeking to recruit more by offering both virtual and in-person training opportunities next week.

“Right now, with everything going on with COVID, I know some people are hesitant to come out and there are some that don’t care,” YVEM Director Tony Miller said. “That’s why we diversified [training] to get as many people as we can.”

YVEM plans for disaster response, helps direct emergency resources and provides support to first responders out in the field. Disasters can be anything from severe flooding, earthquakes, wildfires and landslides to hazardous chemical spills.

While the full-time employees can handle much of the planning and preparation, Miller said they need people who can staff their emergency operations center during a crisis. He said volunteers were integral to evacuation efforts during the Schneider Springs Fire last fall.

“We had to do about four different evacuations in one day,” Miller said. “Because we have multiple houses to hit and we have a certain timeframe, we want to get that done, so the more volunteers we have, the better that is.”

Miller said they had about 60 volunteers helping with COVID-19 response at the beginning of the pandemic, but over the past couple of years, that number has dipped to about 20 or 30.

Since most volunteers have limited availability, Miller said they need a pool of between 60 and 80 people to ensure enough volunteers are available to respond at one time.

Volunteers are needed to answer phone calls, operate radios, assist with evacuations, keep records and participate in training exercises. Miller said some of those positions could be done virtually.

“We can forward a phone to their house or their cell phone and they can answer calls there,” Miller said. “They don’t have to come in.”

Volunteers must be at least 18, be able to pass a basic background check and commit to two hours of virtual or in-person training a month. Vaccination is recommended but not required.

“It’s not directly you know, a firefighter or police officer, but what we do to support them is very important,” Miller said. “It’s giving back to the community, helping out when we do have disasters.”

YVEM is holding a volunteer training and orientation session from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 27, in-person at their office at 2403 S. 18th St. #200 in Union Gap or virtually via Zoom.

Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer or registering for the training should send an email to emergencymanagement@co.yakima.us.

Potential volunteers wanting to attend in-person should register ahead of time because space is limited. People interested in the virtual option will need to provide their email in order to receive the Zoom link prior to the meeting.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Yakima, WA
Society
City
Yakima, WA
City
Union Gap, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Washington DOH runs out of at-home COVID tests

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Less than 24 hours after launching their at-home COVID test ordering portal, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) ran out of stock. The program launched state-wide on Friday, January 22nd. Initially, the “Say Yes! COVID Home Test” program was only available to Eastern Washington residents. After the pilot program successfully delivered 800, 000 tests to parts...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Meet Sable, the K9 who protects the Tri-Cities and needs community support

  KENNEWICK, Wash. — For many sheriff and police departments, K9 ballistic vests starting at $2,600 are not always in the budget. With recent upticks in assaults on law enforcement, including K9 officers, life-saving equipment is critical.  Deputy David Frederick with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office has been on a mission to protect his four-legged partner K9 Sable. He is...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rock slides shut down routes in Walla Walla County, no estimated time of reopening

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash — The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed US-730 in both directions between the Oregon state line and the Wallula Junction due to falling rocks and an unstable slope in the area. RELATED: Slick roads for the Thursday morning drive in Tri-Cities, Yakima WSDOT posted the notification on Wednesday at 2:32 p.m. The rock slides...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Yakima Valley#Disaster Management#Covid#Yvem
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

10 Kennewick residents indicted in staged car accident scheme

RICHLAND, Wash. — Nearly a dozen Kennewick residents are part of a 138-count federal indictment spanning 23 people for their involvement in a staged car accident scheme that accumulated almost $1 million in false insurance claims. According to a release from the Eastern Washington District Attorney’s Office, participants spanned Washington, California, Michigan, Nevada, and British Columbia. Investigators say those involved...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Lawsuit claims state political maps illegally ‘cracked’ Yakima Valley to dilute Latino votes

Latino voters in the Yakima Valley are suing the state over claims that officials intentionally drew boundaries to dilute their votes and make it harder for them to elect representatives. The federal lawsuit challenges the legality of the proposed legislative map drawn by the Washington State Redistricting Commission, arguing that commissioners “cracked” Latino voters into legislative districts with a majority...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Investigation forces closures in Benton City

UPDATE: Benton City man shoots BCSO patrol car; streets remain closed for investigations BENTON CITY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has closed several streets in Benton City due to an ongoing investigation early Tuesday morning. KAPP-KVEW has reached out to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the investigation, but have not heard back. The Benton...
BENTON CITY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rainy Thursday: Slick roads for the morning drive in Tri-Cites, Yakima

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Drivers in Eastern Washington and Oregon will need to get their windshield wipers ready for the morning commute. This latest winter storm will bring freezing rain/wintry mix potential to the mountains and showers for the lower elevations of the Mid-Columbia. STORM IMPACTS AND TIMING: The Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla, and Pendleton will receive rain between until lunchtime....
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

School Delays: Friday, January 14

SCHOOL DELAYS & CLOSURES: Friday, January 14 YAKIMA COUNTY In-person classes in the Yakima School District are on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool. East Valley School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool. Highland School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool. Selah School District is on a 2-hour delay. West Valley School District is...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
3K+
Followers
660
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy