ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's news conference takes abrupt, lengthy turn

By DAVID BAUDER
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nTxE_0dqTpWdY00
Biden President Joe Biden listens to a question from a reporter during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh)

NEW YORK — (AP) — For the first half of one of his rare news conferences as president, Joe Biden stuck to an organized plan, calling on reporters from a list in a binder.

Then the president went rogue.

It started when CNN's Jeff Zeleny broke in with a question that referenced concerns many Americans hold about the competence of government, after the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal and the recent shortage of testing for COVID-19.

After Biden answered, Zeleny followed up: “I'm not sure if I heard that you would do anything differently. Would you do anything different or are you satisfied with your team?”

Zeleny's question opened the floodgates. Biden took to calling on reporters at random, and what started as a very traditional presidential news conference became something else entirely, stretching to nearly two hours. Biden took some unusual — and unusually blunt — questions when the session was opened up to all the journalists in front of him.

One year into his presidency, Biden has been criticized for holding fewer news conferences than any of his five immediate predecessors after their first years, and participating in fewer one-on-one media interviews.

He engaged in some jousting with Fox News Channel's Peter Doocy, whose network has been relentlessly critical of Biden.

“You always ask me the nicest questions,” Biden said.

Said Doocy, “I have a whole binder full.”

“I know you do,” Biden said. “None of them make a lot of sense to me. Fire away.”

He chuckled when Doocy asked, "Why are you trying so hard in your first year to pull the country so far to the left?

“Well, I'm not,” Biden replied.

“You guys have been trying to convince me that I'm Bernie Sanders,” Biden said. “I'm not. I like him. I'm not Bernie Sanders. I'm not a socialist. I'm a mainstream Democrat.”

Biden called on James Rosen of the conservative Newsmax network, who asked the president about a poll that found a significant percentage of respondents questioning whether or not he was mentally fit.

“I'll let you all make the judgment whether they're correct or not,” Biden replied sharply. “Next.”

Rosen pressed on, wondering why he thought many Americans have “profound concerns about your cognitive fitness.”

“I've no idea,” Biden said, and moved on.

A New York Post reporter asked Biden why he had not asked the Chinese president during a virtual summit in November for more transparency in the hunt to find the origins of COVID-19, and “whether that had anything to do with your son's involvement with an investment firm controlled by Chinese state-controlled interests.”

Biden said that he had brought up the issue of transparency and ignored the question about his son Hunter.

Biden alluded to the criticisms about the infrequency of his meetings with the press, joking with one reporter who had just been assigned to the White House that “we always have long press conferences.”

But for his staff, well aware of Biden's history before the presidency of getting himself in trouble with gaffes, the news conference was a high-wire act the likes of which he hadn't attempted before. It left a lot of news for journalists to unpack, on such matters as his legislative priorities and the confrontation with Russia over Ukraine.

He grew angry at one point when he believed reporters weren't accurately quoting his fiery speech on voting rights, and mused at length about how he is covered on cable news.

Despite the length, there were still questions shouted at the president when he turned and left the podium.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Fox News' Peter Doocy laughs off Biden 'SOB' insult: 'Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true'

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy was able to laugh off President Biden's "SOB" insult against him during his appearance on "The Five." Moments after the exchange went viral on Monday, Doocy explained that he had "two pages of questions about crime" prepared before Biden scolded reporters for asking questions about the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a meeting focused on the economy.
POTUS
The Independent

Biden’s approval ratings continue to slip as midterms approach

More than half of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of his responsibilities in a new Pew Research Group survey published on Tuesday that found Mr Biden’s approval rating slipping further underwater.Just above four in 10 Americans, 41 per cent, gave Mr Biden positive marks in the poll while 56 per cent say the president is not doing a good job; his approval rating dropped by the same amount, 3 percentage points, by which his disapproval rating rose over the four months between the last survey released by Pew and January 25.Corresponding with that shift in Mr Biden’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Doocy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Zeleny
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Americans#Fox News Channel#Democrat#Newsmax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Voices: Biden’s hot mic moment with Fox News’ Peter Doocy triggered the angry snowflake children of the right

When Joe Biden called Fox News correspondent Doocy a “stupid son of a b***h” under his breath at the end of a press conference, clearly not expecting to be heard, the network predictably flew into a rage. As hot mic moments go it’s undeniably a classic, even by Biden’s own standards, but as a measure of the breakdown of civility in American life, it’s pretty weak stuff.It pays to separate Biden’s undeniably crass choice of words from what he actually did: voice his own frustrations to himself over a shouted question about inflation that nobody in the room could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Albany Herald

RALPH NADER: Lost opportunities in Biden news conference

President Biden broke the record for the longest presidential press conference ever — going nearly two hours, fielding question after question. He stood that long to prove his stamina and dispel bigoted charges of ageism. How did he do by his own standards? First, his opening remarks naturally touted...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Fact-checking President Biden’s second formal news conference

In his second full-length news conference since taking office, President Biden made some incorrect statements or made claims that lacked important context. Here’s a roundup of the statements that caught our attention. “We created 6 million new jobs, more jobs in one year than any time before. Unemployment dropped....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc17news.com

In news conference, Biden calls on Fed to fight inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — At a Wednesday news conference marking his first year in office, President Joe Biden has called on the Federal Reserve to do more to fight inflation by pulling back on its monetary boosting of the U.S. economy. With inflation at nearly a 40-year high, public support for Biden and his administration has tumbled — even though economic growth and hiring has surged.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Delegation Unimpressed With Biden’s Second News Conference

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. President Joe Biden’s recent news conference missed the mark on foreign relations, and the economy, according to the members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis all made critical comments...
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
71K+
Followers
88K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy