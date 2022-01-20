ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Offense struggles for ECU women in home loss to Temple

By ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhsyE_0dqTooFr00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Struggles on the offensive end cost the East Carolina women’s basketball team as the Pirates fell to visiting Temple 56-41 on Wednesday night.

East Carolina drops to 8-10 overall with a 1-4 AAC mark while Temple is still perfect in conference with a 3-0 league ledger and an 8-6 overall record.

How It Happened

  • The opening quarter was evenly matched as both defenses settled in quickly. Tylar Bennett was an offensive catalyst for the Pirates, scoring six points. Synia Johnson and Da’Ja Green were providers, each handing out a pair of assists. But thanks to six points from Alexa Williamson, Temple finished the first quarter with a 16-12 lead.
  • The second quarter saw the Pirate offense falter while Temple built onto its lead. ECU shot just 2-of-16 (.125) in the second frame, with Bennett and Green each hitting a field goal. AAC Preseason Player of the Year Mia Davis began to produce for the Owls. She had seven points, including getting to the free throw three times. Emani Mayo also added five points for Temple as East Carolina was outscored 15-4 and trailed 31-16 at the halftime break.
  • The Pirates showed signs of life starting the third quarter. East Carolina started the second half on a 9-0 run, fueled by three Temple turnovers and culminated in a Taniyah Thompson three-point play to make it 31-25 at the 7:03 mark.
  • Unfortunately, the Pirates could not keep it going. Williamson scored four straight points and a three from Caranda Perea pushed the lead back to 13. The Owls eventually extended their lead to as many as 18 and held a 47-30 lead heading into fourth.
  • Thompson added seven points in the fourth quarter while Iycez Adams had five as ECU outscored Temple 11-9 in the final frame, but never got closer than 14 points.

Pirate Notes

  • Bennett finished with her first double-double as a Pirate, recording a season-best 10 points to go with 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Eight of Bennett’s rebounds came on the offensive end, as ECU had 19 offensive boards as a team.
  • Thompson scored 12 points, her ninth straight game with at least 10 points, while also adding six points.
  • Iycez Adams played a career-high 18 minutes, scoring five points while grabbing two steals and two rebounds.

Up Next

East Carolina will have nearly a week off before returning to the court. The Pirates will next head to Wichita State for a game on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

ECU names next play-by-play announcer for baseball season

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Scott “Scooter” Rogers has been named East Carolina’s baseball radio play-by-play announcer for the 2022 season according to an announcement by LEARFIELD General Manager Meghan Heinchon Tuesday morning.  A Greenville, N.C. native, Rogers isn’t a stranger behind the microphone as he is known and respected locally for his public address voice at ECU Athletics, J.H. Rose High School and Greenville Little […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Banchero keys late run for No. 9 Duke, beats Clemson 71-69

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had missed two straight shots when Clemson took a late lead over Duke. With the game on the line, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski continued to call plays designed for the star freshman. “It was winning time,” Banchero said. “Coach drew up the play for me again. He put […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Wake Forest beats Boston College for 4th straight ACC win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams scored 20 points, Jake LaRavia had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Wake Forest beat Boston College 87-57 on Monday night. Wake Forest (17-4, 7-3 ACC) has won four straight ACC regular-season games for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Wake Forest led by double digits for the […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
WNCT

Love, Bacot lead balanced North Carolina past Virginia Tech

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 on Monday night. The Tar Heels bounced back at home after two blowout losses on the road. They lost to Miami 85-57 […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Basketball
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Expectations are high again for ECU baseball (but what else is new?)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday was media day, and it won’t be long before baseballs are flying in the air again at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Members of the media got the chance to talk with some players and coaches as expectations are high again this season. The Pirates earned a No. 15 ranking by Baseball America, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU women’s swimming and diving earns Scholar All-America Team honor

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After enjoying a successful semester in the classroom, the East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team has earned Scholar All-America Team honors as selected by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) for the Fall of 2021, the committee announced Monday. Complete List: https://www.cscaa.org/news/2022117/fall2021scholar With their selection, it marks […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Siakam and Trent Jr. lead Raptors past Hornets, 125-113

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 24 points and matched his career high with 12 assists, and Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-best 32 for the Toronto Raptors in a 125-113 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. OG Anunoby added 24 points, Chris Boucher had 12, Malachi Flynn 11 and Dalano Banton 10 […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#East Carolina#Pirates#Aac#Da Ja Green#Temple 11 9
WNCT

NC State AD Boo Corrigan to lead CFP selection committee

IRVING, Texas (AP) — North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan will serve as the College Football Playoff selection committee chairman next season, executive director Bill Hancock announced Tuesday. Hancock also announced in a news release four new members of the 13-person panel for 2022. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, Navy AD Chet Gladchuk, former […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Panthers bring McAdoo on as offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to become their next offensive coordinator on Monday. The Associated Press reported last week that the team has settled on McAdoo to replace Joe Brady, who was fired late in the regular season with the offense struggling to […]
NFL
WNCT

Aho’s 2nd goal in OT lifts Hurricanes over Golden Knights

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho’s second goal of the game 3:49 into overtime gave the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights after blowing a two-goal lead late in regulation Tuesday night. Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck scored 57 seconds apart in the second period and Aho had a power-play goal […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Duke Energy official shares experiences with how they prepared for recent winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spokesperson with Duke Energy shared the company’s recent experiences with winter weather events that have impacted eastern North Carolina. Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson with Duke Energy, says ahead of the recent snowstorm they brought in more than 1,000 additional reinforcement from all over the country, including Ohio. The company even […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Officials: 55-foot yacht runs aground on North Carolina coast

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — A 55-foot yacht has washed ashore on the North Carolina coast, the latest vessel to be victimized in shifting sands in recent months, officials said. The Vivens Aqua ran aground around 1 a.m. Tuesday near the south end of Ocracoke Island, according to the National Park Service. Investigators did not say […]
OCRACOKE, NC
WNCT

Oops! Florida woman takes hour-long detour to Gastonia to see Swiss Alps

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A TikTok post claiming snow-capped mountains in Switzerland were actually in Gastonia led one Florida woman on a detour she’ll never live down. “Me, my husband, and his family were driving up to Boone because his mom had never seen snow!” said Jupiter, FL resident Olivia Garcia. She was […]
GASTONIA, NC
WNCT

Temporary road closures begin for Norfolk Southern rail maintenance

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – Individual temporary road closures starting in Morehead City and ending in Kinston began Jan. 24 while Norfolk Southern performs maintenance and repair on its rail line. The closures began at Friendly Road in Morehead City and will work their way toward Parrot Dickerson Road in Kinston over the next two months. During […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

NC state park system reports record 22.8 million visitors in 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s state parks system saw a record number of visitors last year. According to data provided Monday by the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said 22.8 million visitors entered the system’s 41 parks, recreation areas and natural areas, WRAL-TV reported. That’s a 15% increase from the 19.8 million visitors to […]
TRAVEL
WNCT

WNCT

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy