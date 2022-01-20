ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Owensboro teen found in Texas, Colorado man in custody

By Aaron Chatman
 5 days ago

Trombley

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro teen that’s been missing since Christmas Eve has been found in Texas. Law enforcement officials say Alina Bartolon, 14, was found Wednesday evening by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Based on information they received, detectives tell us they were able to obtain a search warrant for the person believed to be with the Alina. OPD detectives say Emery Wayne Trombley, 21, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Wednesday in relation to the case.

Trombley was taken into custody for Custodial Interference based upon the warrant for his arrest, officials say. Police tell us Alina was unharmed and will be reunited with her family.

The Owensboro Police Department says they would like to thank the community for their assistance in the investigation, as well as the numerous law enforcement agencies who assisted.

now the truth comes out
4d ago

Funny. A private investigator in Owensboro Kentucky is the one that gave the detective the name, and location of the man that had her. Yet that’s not mentioned AT ALL! Good ol politics, taking credit for what you didn’t do

