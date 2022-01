First responders voiced their growing concerns at the California State Capitol over long wait times in emergency rooms. The workers expressed their frustration during a hearing yesterday, saying they had to wait long hours until patients are admitted into emergency rooms. Some emergency health workers report waiting up to eight hours until a transfer happens. The Sacramento Fire Department said this results in longer response times for new emergencies, with many reported waiting several hours because no one is available to receive new patients — a problem that has significantly worsened as the COVID-19 Omicron variant causes hospital and emergency room staffing issues. First responders are saying this was a decades long problem in the making, with hospital staffing already significantly impaired for emergencies with even more frequent issues coming to them due to COVID related complications.

