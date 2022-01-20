The Most Popular Pullover Sweater on Amazon Is Up to 40% Off Right Now

With the holidays behind us, you’ll hang up your velvet dresses and holiday looks and return your wardrobe to its regularly scheduled programming. With some of the season’s best knitwear on sale right now, it’s the perfect time to stock up for the cold and lazy winter months ahead. And since January and February often feel like the longest months of the year, it’s time to get cozy. Think plush cashmere (hey, maybe you indulge in the full set with the pants?), washed merino wool, and cable knit styles to carry you through. We recommended even checking the men’s assortment for more oversized styles. Need to dress up for a work event or important meeting? There’s a knit for that too. Consider a mohair midi dress that’ll keep you warm, while giving you that touch of elegance you need to impress the right people. Or you can go slightly more casual with a structured, long line knit layered over a pair of ankle zipper pants or wide-leg trousers? Below, we’ve rounded up the best knitwear and sweaters on sale right now.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO