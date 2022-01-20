ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jon Stewart to Receive 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

By Tomás Mier
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Stewart will be honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on April 24. “I am truly honored to receive this award,” Stewart said in a statement about the prize. “I have long admired and been influenced by the...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Industry News: Jon Stewart, Andy Cohen, Sofia Vergara + More!

JON STEWART TO RECEIVE MARK TWAIN PRIZE: Jon Stewart will receive the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The organization announced Wednesday (Jan 19th) that the Daily Show alum will be presented with the award at a gala performance on Sunday, April 24th, in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Stewart said in a statement, “I am truly honored to receive this award. I have long admired and been influenced by the work of Mark Twain, or, as he was known by his given name, Samuel Leibowitz.”
CELEBRITIES
thecomedybureau.com

Jon Stewart to Be Latest (and Most Deserving) Recipient of Mark Twain Prize for Humor

More often than not, The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor is simply seen as comedy’s highest honor in the U.S. The award is indeed that distinguished, but don’t be fooled into thinking that it’s just about who are the most renowned people in comedy. Specifically, the Kennedy Center, the organization in charge of the award, details the prize going to “…individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Comedian and talk show host Jon Stewart wins Mark Twain Award

Comedian, talk show host and political influencer Jon Stewart has been named the 23rd recipient of the Kennedy Centre’s Mark Twain Award for lifetime achievement in comedy. The 59-year-old Stewart, born Jonathan Stuart Leibowitz, rose to prominence as a stand-up comic and host of multiple failed talk shows before taking over Comedy Central’s The Daily Show in 1999.
CELEBRITIES
azpbs.org

Bassem Youssef: The Jon Stewart of the Arab World

Stand-up comedian Bassem Youssef, who has been dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab World, is appearing at ASU Gammage on Saturday, Jan. 22. He is a former heart surgeon, revolutionary activist, political comedian, podcaster, and author of children’s books. He created the most popular political satire show in the Middle East until those in power in the region had him arrested, forcing him to escape his home country of Egypt. Now he lives in the U.S. and has been named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people, under the “Pioneers” category, and continues to challenge power with one of the most powerful weapons: humor.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Jon Stewart
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: Jon Stewart Advocates For Veterans

Today, the Star Spangled Salute honors comedian and former talk show host Jon Stewart. Jon has been a long time advocate for Veterans and he’s at it again. This time, Jon and a group of other advocates took to Capitol Hill and provided a voice to all the Veterans and their families who had their lives affected forever by the toxins they were exposed to during their service. According to a survey, the exposure has caused lingering even life threating effects. The goal for Jon and the team of advocates is to streamline health access and benefits to those who served and were exposed regardless of their disability status. Jon says, ““The bottom line is this: Our country exposed our veterans to poison for years, and we knew about it, and we didn’t act with urgency and appropriateness.” Thank you Jon for being a friend and a voice to Veterans and to all the Veterans he helps, THANK YOU for your service.
MILITARY
Laredo Morning Times

‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 Adds Paul Raci, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Jen Tullock to Cast

The period drama, based on the popular 1930s detective fiction character created by Eric Stanley Garner, has added four new recurring cast members to its upcoming second season. Joining the cast are Sean Astin (“The Lord of the Rings,” “Stranger Things”), Tommy Dewey (“Casual”), Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”) and Jen Tullock (“Before You Know It”). In addition, Shea Wingham (“Boardwalk Empire”), formerly a main cast member in the show’s first season, will return in a recurring capacity. Full character descriptions for the new cast members can be found below.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Patriotism#Emmy Awards#The Mark Twain Prize#The Performing Arts#Peabody Awards
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Amy Poehler on What She Learned About Lucille Ball Directing Doc ‘Lucy and Desi’

The documentary Lucy and Desi chronicles the rise of comedy icon Lucille Ball and her relationship with Desi Arnaz. The film, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22 before heading to Amazon on March 4, also marks Amy Poehler’s first foray into the documentary directing space. Poehler has directed features before, including Netflix’s Wine Country, as well as episodes of her TV show Parks and Recreation. But when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress-writer-producer-director says she’s always had respect for the documentary as a separate art form. Digging into the life and relationship of Ball and...
MOVIES
toledo.com

Mark Twain Visits Toledo

1869: Mark Twain entertains a crowded White's Hall (Summit and Jackson) with his stories from The American Vandal. The Toledo Blade wrote:. “White’s Hall was filled from cellar to garret, last night, by one of the best tickled audiences that ever assembled there to hear a lecture or see the speaker. Mark Twain tickled them. And he did it so easily and almost consistently, that they didn’t know what they were laughing at more than half the time. Twain is witty, and his wit comes from his own fertile brain. His style is original; and his manner of speaking is not after the manner of men generally. His serious face and long drawn words are, of themselves, sufficient to make one laugh, even if there were not in every sentence expressed a sparkling gem of humor, and original idea. His anecdotes, with which the lecture is replete, are rich, and, as he tells them, irresistibly funny. In some of his descriptions of European places and characters the lecturer delivers, at times, most eloquent passages, brilliant in thought and word.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS News

In one of his final interviews, Bob Saget speaks with Dr. Jon LaPook about using humor in dark times

In this preview of one of Bob Saget's last interviews, the comedian speaks with close friend and CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook about using comedy to work through some of his worst moments, including the 1994 death of his sister from a connective tissue disease called Scleroderma. You can watch the full sit-down tomorrow on CBS Mornings.
CELEBRITIES
PBS NewsHour

Lionel Richie to receive Gershwin Prize for pop music

LOS ANGELES — Lionel Richie will be honored all night long for his musical achievements. The Library of Congress said Thursday that Richie will receive the national library’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He will be bestowed the prize at an all-star tribute in Washington, D.C., on March 9.
WASHINGTON, DC
MacRumors Forums

Humorous New Ad Highlights Apple TV+'s Biggest Stars… Except Jon Hamm

Apple TV+ today shared a humorous new ad called "Everyone but Jon Hamm" that is set to air during NFL playoff games this weekend, according to Adweek. In the ad, actor Jon Hamm sits in a lavish home and scrolls through Apple TV+ while humorously complaining about how Apple's original TV shows and films feature numerous big-name celebrities, except for himself.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy