Baxter Environmental Group will be hosting a Healthy Buildings Breakfast. The breakfast will be on March 9th from 7-10am at the Rhodes Grove Conference Center. Whether their buildings are older or newer, Facilities Managers, Property Managers, Real Estate Professionals are faced with unique environmental challenges. Rarely do they have an opportunity to network with individuals faced with similar challenges outside of their own organization. On March 9, like-minds come together to enjoy breakfast, network and share information that can help them keep their buildings healthier.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO