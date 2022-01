- 2020 employee engagement score: 75.4 (9.3% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 68.2 - One-year score change: +7.2 - Agency workforce size: midsize This agency is charged with “advancing the energy, environmental, and nuclear security” of the nation, as well as encouraging innovations in science and technology and providing environmental cleanup related to nuclear weapons. It needs a variety of scientific and technical professionals to conduct its work. The agency has seen rising employee engagement scores since 2014.

ECONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO