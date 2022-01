Mozilla has extended its Total Cookie Protection feature, which prevents cookies from tracking you between websites, to the Firefox Focus browser on Android. Cookies are the primary reason we might be searching for a product on one website, then suddenly see ads for said product on another, and they're a privacy concern for many. Mozilla addressed this last year by introducing its Total Cookie Protection feature for the Firefox web browser, but it was limited to personal computers. Well, now Android users can take advantage of the same protections as they've been added to the Firefox Focus mobile browser, which Mozilla touts as a mobile "companion app."

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO